Memorial Day ceremony upcoming at Vaughn Bay Cemetery

Memorial Day celebrations are this weekend.

The Vaughn Bay Cemetery has more than 350 veteran’s flags plus seven service flags flying from morning until early evening on Sunday. The Aisle of Honor program, beginning at 1 p.m., includes reading the names of over 450 local veterans buried in the Vaughn Bay Cemetery.





Guest speaker is local member Roy Harrington, who is a service officer for veterans. My nephew, Scott Lumsden, pipes the national and state flags in and out. The exuberant Vaughn Elementary Choir, let by Lisa Mills, will be singing special numbers.

The 8th annual Longbranch Bluegrass & BBQ Festival will be held on Saturday, June 29, this year, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Longbranch Improvement Club, 4312 Key Peninsula Highway S. in Longbranch. Presented by the Longbranch Community Church, everything is free, including the food again this year, as a blessing to the community.

The Day Brothers, including Longbranch Pastor John Day, and our local Bluegrass Minstrels will perform, plus Josie Toney and Reed Stutz from Berklee College of Music Boston. A jam circle is ongoing, open to players of stringed instruments, etc. Chef Oliver will be cooking up his famous BBQ sandwiches, and there will be go-withs supplied. Shuttle service to and from the festival will run hourly from and back to the KP Civic Center in Vaughn, the KP Community Center in Lakebay and the Longbranch Marina.

Face painting and other activities for the kids will be available. It’s an enjoyable family affair.

Our Key Peninsula Historical Society Museum continues to be open Tuesdays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. or by appointment. 253-888-3246. This year’s exhibit is “Cackleberries, Humbleberries and Hootch: How Early Settlers Made a Living.” Admission is free, but donations, large or small, are always welcome.

Work continues on the historic Vaughn Library Hall, with progress showing inside and out, and fund-raising is ongoing. A boat tour of Carr Inlet is being planned for an August date. Harbor

History Museum has no admission charge this year, thanks to support from the City of Gig Harbor. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays, 1-5 p.m. A local history event of McNeil Island is about to close. McNeil was the location of a prison since 1875, before statehood, and a few people are left who spent their childhoods there. Washington State History Museum has a presentation through Sunday, May 26. 1-888-BE-THERE, 253-884-9202, or www.washington history.org for more information.

Some gardeners, us included, are still doing cleanup and repair from our heavy snowfall. Some broken branches, yes, and some plants tipped clear over; others just bent out of their normal shape. We’re glad this isn’t a usual annual event here. April showers brought May flowers, but rains are dampening some of the shows. True, the gardens and shrubs and trees need the extra watering, and sunny days will come again when we can pick some more special posies for bouquets.