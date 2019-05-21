Gig Harbor police reports include a salty ex-employee and vehicle damage

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.

Temper, temper

May 12 — A man refused to leave a business after he was fired from his job, yelling at and threatening the manager.

Police were dispatched at 9:45 a.m. to the 3100 block of Harborview Drive when the manager called to inform the police of the now ex-worker’s temper. The manager claimed the man told him that he hopes his family dies and his daughter gets hit by a car.

The worker finally left once the manager started calling the police.

An officer spoke to the worker who said he lost his temper but did not threaten the manager. The worker was issued a trespass admonishment, and he stated that he had no plans on returning to the restaurant.

Hole in a truck

May 14 — A company called to complain of a hole drilled into the fuel system of one of its trucks.

Police were dispatched at 12:28 p.m. to the 11500 block of Burnham Drive Northwest when the company noticed damage to the vehicle.

The officer observed the hole on the side of the tank with plastic trimmings on the ground, indicating a drill was used.

There are no known suspects. Damage is estimated to be $1,000 to $1,500.