Gig Harbor’s Good To Go office to close for weeks for move

The Gig Harbor Good To Go Customer Service Center Tuesday 3/28/17. News Tribune file photo

On June 1 the existing Gig Harbor Good To Go customer service center will close and be relocated to a larger facility.

The new location has not been released yet.

Heather DeRosa is a public information officer for the state Department of Transportation. DeRosa said the current Good To Go system is getting close to 10 years old and a new system is now needed.

With the new system comes the need for a new facility, she said. The Gig Harbor service center is the most popular walk-in Good To Go center in the state.

“It sees about 53,000 visits each year, 1,000 customers per week,” DeRosa said. “We will still be in Gig Harbor but can’t release the location just yet. There are a couple more things we are trying to get worked out.”

She said Gig Harbor will not have a walk-in center for several weeks after the closure of the current facility.

“If there is anything customers need to get done in person, whether that is depositing cash from their account or making payments or ordering passes, they should get those in before June 1,” DeRosa said. “After June 1 customers are always welcomed to make payments over the phone, order passes online. Anything you can do at the walk-in center you can do over the phone or online.”

She said another option for those who like to do face-to-face interactions is to travel to the service center in Bellevue or the University District in Seattle.

“Although it is not a great option, it certainly is another option,” DeRosa said.

The new location and system are being paid for by toll revenue.

DeRosa said the new system should work about the same as before, although the website will have a different look and feel to it.

New features will be added, including an option for customers to live chat with a customer service representative.

A new pay-as-you-go option also will be available for new customers once the new system launches.

“Currently when you set up a new Good To Go account, you need to deposit $30, which covers your initial tolls and passes you may need,” DeRosa said. “Once the new system goes live, essentially you wave your credit card, debit card or your bank account, and any time you pass any toll facility, it will immediately charge your credit card or withdraw the money for your bank account. There won’t be any need to set up an account with that $30 fee.”

To make a payment online visit MyGoodToGo.com. To contact Good To Go! over the phone call 1-866-936-8246.