Car wrecks and a bathroom fire kept Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One crews busy May 17-23

By Gateway staff

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports for May 17-23.

Total reports: 135

Fire: 6

EMS/Rescue: 99

Other: 30

May 17 — A rear-end collision took crews to the Purdy area. They found two cars off the road with minor damage.

“One of the passengers had a medical concern and was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment,” a report showed.

May 18 — Crews were sent to a home in the Crescent Lake area for a report of a fire.

The person who called for help said there had been a fire in the downstairs bathroom that had been put out with a fire extinguisher.

“Upon investigation, a charred and melted plastic cover for a ceiling heat lamp and fan was discovered,” a report showed.

Firefighters found no extension of the fire but advised the homeowner to stay out of the house until it could be inspected by an electrician.

May 21 — Crews were dispatched to state Route 16 for a rear-end collision.

“Fire crews blocked traffic while medics evaluated the occupants of the vehicles,” a report showed.

Two people were taken to the hospital while state troopers conducted an investigation.

May 22 — Another car wreck took crews to Route 16.

A driver reported being forced off the road by another car changing lanes.

“The car slid against the cable barrier before coming to a stop in the median,” a report showed. “The other vehicle was not at the scene when medics arrived.”

No one required medical treatment.

