Car wrecks and a bathroom fire kept Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One crews busy May 17-23
Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports for May 17-23.
Total reports: 135
Fire: 6
EMS/Rescue: 99
Other: 30
May 17 — A rear-end collision took crews to the Purdy area. They found two cars off the road with minor damage.
“One of the passengers had a medical concern and was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment,” a report showed.
May 18 — Crews were sent to a home in the Crescent Lake area for a report of a fire.
The person who called for help said there had been a fire in the downstairs bathroom that had been put out with a fire extinguisher.
“Upon investigation, a charred and melted plastic cover for a ceiling heat lamp and fan was discovered,” a report showed.
Firefighters found no extension of the fire but advised the homeowner to stay out of the house until it could be inspected by an electrician.
May 21 — Crews were dispatched to state Route 16 for a rear-end collision.
“Fire crews blocked traffic while medics evaluated the occupants of the vehicles,” a report showed.
Two people were taken to the hospital while state troopers conducted an investigation.
May 22 — Another car wreck took crews to Route 16.
A driver reported being forced off the road by another car changing lanes.
“The car slid against the cable barrier before coming to a stop in the median,” a report showed. “The other vehicle was not at the scene when medics arrived.”
No one required medical treatment.
