A tire slashing and a driver going 2 mph highlight this week’s Gig Harbor police reports

Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.

Don’t take my spot

May 24 — Two drivers attempted to get a parking spot at the same time with one man ending up getting the spot. The other driver drove off and seemed upset. The first driver later reported all four of his tires were slashed.

Police were dispatched at 10 a.m. to the 3200 block of 56th Street Northwest. The same day he got the spot, he later noticed one of his tires was flat but figured it was from driving over a nail. That week, though, all four of his tires were slashed.

The cost of the new tires was approximately $1,200.

Driving too slowly

May 25 — Police stopped a woman they say was driving 2 mph. She reported she’d been at a concert in Tacoma earlier that evening and had a few drinks. The turns were scary, she said.

She was pulled over at 12:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of Harborview Drive after she was observed driving so slowly around corners the officer’s speedometer could not pace the vehicle.

The woman claimed she only had a few drinks at the concert, but it was later determined she more alcohol afterward.

She was arrested.