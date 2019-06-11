What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Compiled from Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports, May 31 to June 6

Total reports: 152



Fire: 7



EMS/Rescue: 115



Other: 30

June 2 — A fire started by someone using a torch to burn weeds brought fire crews to a home near the Tacoma Narrows Airport.

They arrived to find the homeowner and a neighbor using garden hoses to try to extinguish the flames, which had burned to within 10 feet of the house.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Firefighters used tools to churn up the ground and water to ensure complete extinguishment,” a report shows.

June 3 — A fire at the Purdy transfer station necessitated “large amounts of water” to knock down.

Workers at the station called 911 when they arrived at work to find smoke coming from a pile of debris within the station.

No injuries were reported. The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

June 5 — Someone fell out of a moving car near Gig Harbor High School.

“Medics provided EMS evaluation, initial treatment and transport to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment,” a report shows.

Gig Harbor police were investigating.