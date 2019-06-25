Don’t leave the SUV unlocked, kids. Thieves make off with two bags of golf clubs

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.

Golf clubs snatched

June 19 — Someone stole two golf bags full of clubs from the back of an unlocked sport utility vehicle in downtown Gig Harbor.

Police were dispatched at 10:05 a.m. to the 3800 block of Harborview Drive when a man returned to his car to see the rear hatch of the SUV open and the golf bags missing.

Police said the vehicle had been left unlocked.

A family affair

June 20 — A woman accused her brother-in-law or his wife of stealing a box of jewels from a Gig Harbor home as she and her husband were moving out.

Police were dispatched at 12 p.m. to the 6400 block of Hunt Highlands Loop after the woman reported missing the box of jewelry, which she said included her husband’s family heirlooms and her own wedding ring.

The woman said she had placed the jewel box in the master bedroom and covered it with clothes. Movers helped the family clear out their items, but did not go in the master bedroom.

The woman said the only people in the room were her brother-in-law and his wife, who slept there.

Police contacted the brother-in-law, who adamantly denied even knowing of the jewelry.

No one was arrested.