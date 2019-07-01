A puppy over a cliff and an ill-advised weed burn keep firefighters busy the week of June 21-27

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

Compiled from Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports, June 21-27

Total Calls: 114



Fire: 1



EMS/Rescue: 91

Other: 22

June 23 — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire that damaged two trees and a fence in the Rosedale area, preventing it from reaching two nearby homes. A homeowner said he had used a propane torch to burn some grass and weeds the day before.

June 24 — Medics responded to a report of a vehicle possibly in the water at Crescent Lake. At the intersection of 144th Street and Crescent Valley Road, they found a work van that had left the road, nearly missed two trees and came to rest just at the water’s edge. The driver got out without injury and declined treatment.





June 26 — Medics and firefighters assisted the Washington State Patrol at the scene of a two-car accident on State Route 16. One driver was taken to hospital. The other driver and a passenger were uninjured.

June 27 — Fire crews rescued three adults who got stuck trying to rescue a dog who went off a ledge near Narrows Park. According to the dog owner, the puppy went over the ridge chasing a stick. The three adults climbed down to help retrieve the dog, but found they were unable to get back up the steep slope because of loose dirt and heavy blackberry coverage. Crews used ladders and safety lines to help all involved to safety — including the dog.