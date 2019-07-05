Gig Harbor investigating complaint of disparate treatment of women by city administrator

Gig Harbor city administrator Wade Farris has been on paid leave since June 3. Courtesy

Gig Harbor City Administrator Wade Farris was placed on paid leave earlier this year pending an investigation into a complaint alleging Farris treats women in the workplace differently than men.

A May 31 letter signed by Mayor Kit Kuhn informed Farris of the complaint.

Farris has been directed not to access the workplace or attend scheduled meetings with outside agencies or community partners. He also was informed not to participate in any city functions related to his position.

The letter stated Farris will be contacted by the Human Resources manager to set up a meeting to provide information about the allegations about him.

Reached by the Gateway earlier this year, Farris, placed on leave June 3, declined to comment. City Council members also have declined to discuss the matter.

Farris has been city administrator for less than a year. He began work on Aug. 9, 2018 at an annual salary of $158,000 a year.