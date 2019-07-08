Firefighters handled accidents, brush fires and a garbage truck with a problem

What to do if your car catches on fire Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately.

Total Calls: 150

Fire: 10

EMS/Rescue: 105

Other: 35

June 29 Crews dispatched to a car-pedestrian accident in an Olympic Drive-area parking lot found the pedestrian sitting in a car and the suspect vehicle gone from the scene. Medic One treated the pedestrian at the scene for minor injuries. The Gig Harbor Police Department is investigating the incident.

June 29 Firefighters were called to the scene of a two car rear-end collision on Wollochet Drive. Medics checked one of the drivers for injury. The driver was released at the scene. The other driver was not injured. Both vehicles were moved from the roadway.





June 30 Bystanders and an off-duty firefighter controlled a small brush fire in the area of the Fox Island Bridge. Firefighters arrived to find the 15x3 foot fire was already out. An off-duty firefighter was overhauling the area as firefighters arrived. They saturated the burnt ground with water to make certain the fire was out. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was on scene.

July 1 A garbage truck with a trash fire in the garbage hold dumped its contents in the fire station parking lot on Kimball Drive. Firefighters extinguished the fire and wet down the debris. The garbage truck had no obvious damage.