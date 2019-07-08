Police blotter: A bagful of baby formula raises suspicions, and a window refuses to break

Compiled from Gig Harbor police reports.





Way too much baby formula

An officer noticed a man and a woman carrying a large bag in the 11300 block of 51st Avenue about 7 p.m. June 30. The bag turned out to be full of baby formula — altogether, $445 worth, taken from two stores. The woman admitted she would sell the formula online for cash, police said. The woman was cited for one count of third-degree theft at each location.









He punched below weight

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A man was seen attempting to punch his fist through a car window four times before giving up and leaving. Police were dispatched at 7:49 p.m. to the 4800 block of Point Fosdick Drive Northwest after a woman noticed damage to her car window. An officer’s spouse reported witnessing part of the incident, saying a man and a woman appeared to be in an argument before the male tried to break the window. They then drove away. A description of the pair was taken.





