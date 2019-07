The city of Gig Harbor’s City Council, boards, commissions and committees meet at the City Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St. Agendas are available at cityofgigharbor.net

▪ Candidate Review Committee, 3 p.m. Monday July 15 in the Executive room.

▪ Council study session, 5 p.m. Monday July 16 in the Community room

▪ Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday July 18, in the Community room