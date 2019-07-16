Two extra days for shrimping on Hood Canal

If you love shellfish, make sure you’re eating it safely Health officials urge people to check a biotoxin hotline before harvesting molluscan shellfish like clams, mussels and oysters anywhere in Washington state. A naturally occurring marine biotoxin can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Health officials urge people to check a biotoxin hotline before harvesting molluscan shellfish like clams, mussels and oysters anywhere in Washington state. A naturally occurring marine biotoxin can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning.

Hood Canal will be open for two more days of recreational shrimp harvest, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced.

The additional days will be Tuesday, July 23 and Wednesday, July 24th.

The entire length of the canal will be open for recreational harvesting of all shrimp species, including spot shrimp.

Fish and Wildlife said the extra days are being added because the target share for recreational spot shrimp has not been taken.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fishers must have the appropriate license and follow the rules for shrimp fishing. Only two shrimp pots per person and four pots per boat are allowed. Each harvester must have a separate container for their catch.

Some other marine areas, including Area 4 (Neah Bay, east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line), Areas 5 and 6 (Sieku and East Juan de Fuca Strait outside the Discovery Bay Shrimp District) and Area 7 West (San Juan Islands), remain open for spot shrimp fishing. Several other marine areas are open for coonstripe and pink shrimp fishing.

Check WDFW’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/shrimp/ for more information.