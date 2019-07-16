Traffic mishaps and a locked-in toddler kept Gig Harbor firefighters busy

Total Calls: 127

Fire: 4

EMS/Rescue: 84

Other: 39

Compiled from Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports, July 5-11

▪ July 5 — Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Olympic Drive and Point Fosdick Drive. One passenger requested medical evaluation. Gig Harbor Police Department arrived on the scene, directed traffic, cleared the vehicles from the road, and began the investigation.

▪ July 5 — Firefighters arrived to the uptown area to find a 20-by-20 foot slow-moving grass fire in an open area of a park near the Gig Harbor Library. There was minimal exposure to any structures. No fireworks or other sources were found at the scene. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

▪ July 6 — Firefighters and medics responded to a two-car collision on State Route 16 between Wollochet Drive and Olympic Drive. Crews arrived to find one vehicle on the shoulder and one in the median. Neither driver was injured. Washington State Patrol arrived on the scene to handle the investigation.

▪ July 7 — A driver was putting something in the trunk of a car and locked the keys inside. An infant was locked in the car and crying. The driver asked the Fire Department for help. Using items on hand, crews were able to get into the car and rescue the child.

▪ July 10 — A car on State Route 16 around the Wollochet exit hydroplaned on the wet pavement and left the roadway. Crews arrived to find the vehicle off the road in a thorn patch. Firefighters worked to remove two patients from the vehicle and medics evaluated, treated, and transported them to a nearby hospital. Washington State Patrol was on the scene to investigate.