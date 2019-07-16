Police blotter: Stalking app leads to traffic stop

There’s an app for that

July 8 — A man was cited for reckless driving after he followed his ex-girlfriend’s car and pulled in front of her in the 7900 block of Pioneer Way just after midnight. The man told police he had been tracking his ex on a smartphone app, and was annoyed when he discovered she was not where said she was. The women declined to press further charges, saying she did not want to be a crime victim.





Card debited, but not by her

July 8 — A woman’s debit card showed transactions that she believes were fraudulent. The woman suspects a former family friend who was allowed to stay in her house for a few weeks after he got out of jail. The woman allowed her daughter to keep an image of the debit card on her phone, which is how she believes the man got the card information. The account has been closed.