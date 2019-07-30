Gig Harbor police blotter: Man in a rush and a really bad liar

Compiled from Gig Harbor Police Department reports.

Late for a date

July 19 — An intoxicated man fled the scene of a car crash when police arrived. When officers caught up to him later, he told them he was in a rush to meet a woman.

Police were dispatched at 7:02 p.m. to the 6100 block of Soundview Drive, where a woman told police the man who hit her car seemed to be in a hurry and gave her a picture of his insurance card and his business card. Located by police later, the man admitted to having a cocktail and two shots before leaving to meet the woman.

The man failed the sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.

Bad liar

July 21 — Police stopped a man suspected of shoplifting in the 5100 block of Borgen Boulevard about 3:26 p.m. An officer asked him where he was heading, and the man claimed he was going home and was in his neighborhood. But he gave the wrong name of the neighborhood.

Police then asked for the man’s age and date of birth, and the age and date of birth did not line up. He was then asked for his social security number, and he gave one, saying he was born in Oregon. The social security number belonged to a woman who was born in Washington, however.

When finally identified, the man was found to have multiple warrants for his arrest. When informed he was going to be arrested, the man attempted to run but was pinned down and arrested.