Blazing tractors, burning trash keep Gig Harbor firefighters busy

Compiled from Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports for the week of July 19-25

Total Calls: 107

Fire: 3

EMS/Rescue: 73

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Other: 31

▪ June 19 Small Tractor Fire — Gig Harbor Fire was dispatched to a vehicle fire in the Canterwood area. Firefighters arrived to find a small tractor that was smoldering. Grounds crews were spraying water on the tractor with no flames visible. The driver had noticed smoke and a small amount of flames from under the seat and exited the tractor before the fire spread to the rest of the vehicle. The ground crew used the in-ground sprinkler system and a hose to extinguish the fire. Fire personnel assisted with the removal of the suspected faulty battery.

▪ June 23 Illegal Burn — A Key Peninsula resident reported seeing a lot of blue smoke in a patch of trees on the southwest side of Fox Island. Firefighters responding to the call found a 25-foot-square pit filled with trash, home furnishings and auto parts burning. Tree limbs were scorched approximately 50 feet above the pit. Gig Harbor Fire requested Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal to the scene. Crews cleared brush from the edge of the smoldering pit and extinguished the fire. Regardless of burn ban status, it is always illegal to burn trash or building materials in Washington State.

▪ June 23 Motor Vehicle Collision —Firefighters arrived on the scene of a two car, non-blocking accident on State Route 16 in the vicinity of the Narrows Bridge. Crews extricated the driver of one vehicle due to extensive damage to the driver’s side door. Both drivers were evaluated by medics and released . Washington State Patrol remained on scene for accident investigation.

▪ July 25 Vehicle Fire — Firefighters were dispatched to a car fire at the 15300 block of westbound State Route 16. Crews arrived to find a fully involved vehicle fire on the right shoulder. The fire, fed by wind, jumped to the brush and trees on the side of the highway and quickly spread. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the brush and vehicle fires and cut vegetation to prevent the fire from spreading.