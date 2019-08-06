Grimmer, Kingsbury lead in their PenMet Park Commission races

Kurt Grimmer and Laurel Kingsbury were early leaders in the primary election for the Peninsula Metropolitan Park Commission.

Grimmer, the incumbent in Position 1, had 2,748 votes, or 54.3% of the total.

Kingsbury, running for Position 4, led her race with 2,817 votes, or 54.6%

As of Tuesday night, it was still unclear which of two rivals will challenge Grimmer in the November general election. Beth Glein was leading Steven Nielsen by a small margin, 1,193 votes to 1,103.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The outcome was more clear in the Position 4 race. William C. Sehmel, with 1,860 votes, or 36%, seems likely to face Kingsbury in November. Dawn Townsend ran a distant third, with 460 votes.

“I am pretty excited,” said Kingsbury. “ I have really enjoyed this primary election and am looking forward in getting more involved in the community.” Sehmel said he was looking forward to the general election, and planned to emphasize his “36 years growing up in this community.”

Grimmer could not be reached Tuesday night.

The candidates are running for two seats on a five-member board of directors.

The PenMet Park District, formed in 2004, manages about 595 acres of parks, trails and other recreational facilities in the unincorporated Gig Harbor Peninsula. Its territory is generally east of the Purdy Bridge and west of the Tacoma Narrows bridges, excluding the city of Gig Harbor.

Grimmer, the only incumbent, has served six years on the board and is running for re-election. A financial advisor in Gig Harbor, he has spent 30 years in youth recreation, starting as a coach and working his way up to supervisor in the Peninsula Athletic Association.

Glein, his closest rival, is also in financial services, for a firm in Seattle. Nielson is an engineer who has served as a park commissioner in Orting.

Kingsbury, the leading Position 4 candidate, is a teacher at Discover Elementary who has experience working as a legislative aide and with the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Her nearest rival, Sehmel, is a Fox Island resident and the scion of an old Gig Harbor family whose name adorns one of the district’s parks.