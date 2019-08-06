Key Peninsula EMS levy falling short of validation, though 62% of voters approve

The Key Peninsula Fire Department’s emergency medical services levy was being approved by voters Tuesday night, but did not appear to have attracted enough votes to be validated.

In early election results, the Fire District 16 levy received 1,600 votes, or 62.8% of the votes cast — enough to meet the requirement for a 60% “supermajority.” But that was not enough to meet the validation requirement of 2,091 yes votes, or 40% of the votes cast in the last general election, according to the Pierce County Auditor.

Fire Chief Dustin Morrow said was disappointed, but “I’m still going to hold out some hope. There are still a few votes uncounted, and we are only 491 votes short.”

The district was asking voters to approve a permanent property tax of 50 cents per thousand dollars of assessed valuation to support the district’s emergency medical response teams.

Key Peninsula voters have routinely approved similar 6- or 10-year levies for decades, but this year the district was seeking to make the levy permanent.

“Just like fire departments everywhere, we are finding EMS is now most of our business,” Chief Morrow said last week.

Last year, he noted, 1,329 calls of the 2,201 the department received were for medical emergencies, ranging from broken bones to heart attacks.

The Key Peninsula department covers about 65 square miles with a population of roughly 20,000. It has six stations, 24 full-time firefighters, seven support staff and “a couple dozen for the most dedicated, competent volunteer firefighters you could ask for,” Morrow said. All of the career staff and some of the volunteers are certified paramedics or emergency medical technicians.

Turnout in the election was low. Only a little under 21% of the district’s 12,395 registered voters cast ballots.

Morrow said the district’s board has already approved sending the issue to the voters again in November.