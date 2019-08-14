Lots of accidents and a grease fire call out firefighters

Compiled from Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Fire reports, August 2-8

Total Reports: 144

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 109

Aug. 2 Motor vehicle accident — Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One arrived to find Washington State Patrol at the scene of a three-car accident on Highway 16 east of Rosedale. One car was off the roadway. Two cars were parked on either side of the highway with moderate damage. Crews set up a safe work zone and evaluated all three drivers. One driver was transported for further evaluation and treatment.

Aug. 2 Two-car collision — Crews were dispatched to a two-car, partially blocking, side-swipe accident on State Route 16 between 24th Street and Olympic Drive. Upon arrival, Washington State Patrol and Gig Harbor Police Department were on the scene. Fire crews positioned vehicles to protect the scene and medics evaluated the drivers. No patients were transported.

Aug. 6 Commercial fire — Gig Harbor Fire responded at 6 a.m. to a kitchen fire at the Flotation Device Pub and Grill, 14511 Sherman Dr. NW in Purdy. This early-morning cooktop grease fire was quickly extinguished by our crews with a chemical powder extinguisher. The fire was isolated to the cooking surface and hood.

Aug. 7 Car vs. bike — Fire and medic crews arrived on the scene to find a bicycle rider down in the roadway in the 4600 block of 38th Avenue. Medics evaluated and treated the rider at the scene. The rider declined transportation to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt. Gig Harbor Police Department is handling the investigation of the accident.