Police blotter: A lapful of credit cards and a lock that won’t

Too many cards, too little credit

August 5 – After two hotels reported a man attempting to check into a room using a stolen credit card, police saw a vehicle parked at night with a person inside who matched the description of the suspect. The car had four occupants, and when the officer shined his flashlight in the window, a man was observed with numerous credit cards on his lap which dropped to the floor when startled by the light.

Police had been dispatched at 11:33 p.m. to the 3200 block of 56th Street, where the car was found parked, with four people inside. A frisk was conducted and syringe was found, along with methamphetamine. A fake name was provided to the officer as well.

The occupants of the car were arrested.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Locker won’t stay locked

August 7 – A man’s storage locker was opened three times by an unknown suspect, but nothing was taken.

Police were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to the 7400 block of Stinson Avenue, where the man said he consistently found his storage locker door unlocked after locking it the night before. The man contacted a locksmith to change the lock and add a deadbolt to the door. The locksmith showed the man how someone could have used a small screwdriver to open the door without any damage to the lock.

The officer suggested security measures such as a wireless camera.