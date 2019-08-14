In roundabout vs. traffic light, Gig Harbor Council leans toward the light

Anecdotal evidence trumped data Monday, as the Gig Harbor City Council voted 4-3 to seek a traffic light instead of a roundabout at the intersection of Harborview Drive and Stinson Avenue downtown.

Although roundabouts have statistically a higher safety rating than traffic signals, the majority of council felt anecdotal evidence showed roundabouts are not the safest option.

Council Member Spencer Hutchins, who was in support of traffic signals, said pedestrian safety is huge, and Harborview is a highly populated pedestrian area. He believes the statistics that show roundabouts reducing pedestrian accidents are misleading, as pedestrians typically don’t walk across roundabouts as they feel it is unsafe, thus leading to a reduction in pedestrian accidents.

“Roundabouts will be more dangerous to cross for a family, so they will opt to not use the pedestrian crossing,” Hutchins said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Council member Bob Himes disagreed, saying large datasets have shown roundabouts typically receive a 75 percent reduction in injury collisions and a 90 percent decrease in fatality collisions.

“When you get a car in a roundabout the relative speed is so reduced, vehicle to vehicle, that even if there is a fender bender, you won’t get a dead body,” Himes said.

He feels these statistics should outweigh any anecdotal evidence.

“Probability and statistics were invented to get away from anecdotal, emotional comments to sway decisions,” Himes said.

Jarratt Mowery, who own a home right next to Harborview/Stinson, spoke to council, saying he felt a traffic signal would be safer than a roundabout, both for him and pedestrians.

“Either of these options are better than the status quo,” Mowery added.

The council resolution directed staff to apply to the state Transportation Improvement Board for a grant to finance the project. If the application is successful, grant monies would be available for use as early as the end of the year., staff said. This city’s project is estimated to cost $1,040,000.

Mayor Kit Kuhn was absent on vacation and council member Spencer Abersold participated through phone speaker.. Council member Jim Franich filled in for Kuhn.

In other business, the city council: