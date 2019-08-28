Call to a house fire puts Gig Harbor firefighters up a tree

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Fire Reports August 16-22

Total Reports: 132

Fire: 5

EMS/Rescue: 93

Other: 34

Aug. 16: Tree House Fire — Firefighters responded to reports of a residential fire on 83rd Avenue Court NW in the Artondale area. Crews arrived to find a two-story tree house fully involved in a heavily wooded area. The fire was quickly knocked down without extension or significant spread to the surrounding trees.

Aug. 17: Motorcycle Accident — Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One units received report of a motorcyclist down after hitting a curb and a pole in a roundabout in the area of Borgen Boulevard and Reid Drive The motorcycle sustained moderate damage and a traffic sign was sheared off on impact. The motorcyclist was evaluated and taken to a hospital.

Aug. 18: Two-car collision — Firefighters and medics were dispatched to a blocking, two car head-on collision near the 4000 block of Wollochet Drive. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Officer and Gig Harbor Fire worked to redirect traffic from the scene for safety. Both vehicles sustained significant damage. Two patients were assessed and transported for further treatment.

Aug. 20: House fire — Firefighters were called to the scene of a residential fire in the Shore Acres area of Reid Drive. The caller noted visible smoke and flames from the roof. The homeowner attempted to extinguish the fire with no success. Crews arrived, extinguished the fire, confirmed no extension and checked all areas with a thermal imaging camera.

Aug. 20: Car in a ditch — Gig Harbor Fire was dispatched to the report of a loud crash and a vehicle in a ditch on 22nd Avenue NW near Madrona Links Golf Course. Crews arrived to find the vehicle in a ravine, on its wheels, with moderate damage. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on their own. The patient was assessed at the scene and taken to the hospital.