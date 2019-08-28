Fox Island bridge work delayed for school start; paving at PHS time-shifted, too

Pierce County has put off paving work on the Fox Island bridge until after the first week of school. Built in 1954, the bridge is the only way on and off the island. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Drivers using the Fox Island bridge are getting a break for the first week of school.

Pierce County delayed scheduled paving work to avoid snarling traffic this week, the beginning of the school year for most students in the Peninsula School District.

At the same time, work schedules on a street project near Peninsula High School are being shifted to avoid disrupting school traffic there.

The work on the Fox Island bridge was set to begin Monday, the first day of school. Instead, it will begin Monday, Sept. 9 and continue into the next day. In order to accommodate school start and end times, work will not begin until 9:30 a.m. and will stop at 2 p.m.

During work hours, the road will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic.

Changes at PHS

Meanwhile, work hours on paving and intersection improvements at 62nd Avenue Northwest and 144th Street Northwest, near Peninsula High School, are being changed to accommodate high school traffic. Crews will work between 9:15 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays throughout the project, which will continue through late September.

Drivers who need to access to school properties, including Peninsula High School, Purdy Elementary School, the Educational Service Center, and PHS football field are being encouraged to use Purdy Lane to avoid construction on 62nd Avenue.

The district said drivers may use Purdy Lane to go up the hill and turn either left or right to find parking for access to PHS. The road that veers right will take drivers to the PHS football field, Purdy Elementary School, and the Educational Service Center. Drivers are encouraged to exit the way they came in.

Earlier this week, county crews conducted a detailed inspection of the Fox Island bridge, using a special truck that can peer under the structure. Engineering staff will use the data collect to assess the condition of the bridge’s structural components for future maintenance needs.

The inspection is performed every other year as part of a Pierce County’s bridge inspection program.

Built in 1954, the Fox Island Bridge is constructed of cast-in-place concrete and steel beams. At 1,950 feet, it is the longest vehicle bridge maintained by Pierce County. It carries approximately 6,875 vehicles a day.