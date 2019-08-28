All hat and no paddle? Not at this auction, where cowboys and cowgirls shell out for schools

At the annual fund-raising auction for Communitues in Schools of Peninsula on Aug. 21, “cowboys and cowgirls” raise their paddles to keep CISP alive and well.

Cowboy hats and country music were vibe as Communities In Schools Peninsula staged its sixth annual Birthday Bash fund-raiser last week.

This year’s theme was Western, and there were plenty of Dolly Parton and Merle Haggard look-alikes. Almost all the 250 attendees dressed as Old West characters. Everyone was offered a free “cowboy” hat and bandanna to fit the part.

Brett and Kathy Davis-Hayfield hosted the event at their home overlooking the Narrows and Point Defiance, and provided a sumptuous buffet dinner from their Bremerton restaurant, the Boat Shed.

Gig Harbor’s Heritage Distilling Company made sure no one was without liquid refreshment.

Auctioneer Jim Borgen did his best to convince diners to raise their paddles to fund CISP’s mission of keeping kids in school and helping them graduate on time.

Redemption, a local Gig Harbor Band, kept toes tapping and conversations at cheerleader volume. A shuttle service from the Kimball Park and Ride lot made parking problems evaporate.

“The Birthday Bash, one of the best parties of the summer, is our opportunity to showcase the CISP message in a fun, social way — make new friends, raise needed funds and attract new volunteers to the organization,” said Cheri Johnson, Birthday Bash chairperson. “It was a great success this year.”

Leslie Nitabach, CISP’s development director, said the fundraiser was important because contributions, unlike many corporate or foundation grants, can be used however needed.

“For nonprofits, having unrestricted sources of revenue allows us to be flexible and respond to needs as they arise,” she said.

Last year CISP helped 419 young people with a wide range of services, from food, clothing, housing and academic support, she said.

CISP is seeking volunteer math and reading tutors to mentor students in the nine schools it serves. Interested persons may call 253-509-9397