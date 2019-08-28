Gig Harbor police blotter: Cell phones in demand

Five bars in the bathroom

August 14 — A man was seen by a cashier removing the security device from a cell phone and taking it into the store’s restroom. Officers waited until the man came out of the room with the cell phone in his waistband.

Police were dispatched at 9:09 p.m. to a store in the 11400 block of 51st Avenue Northwest where the man was seen taking the $195.29 phone. A bag of heroin was also found.

The man said he stole the cell phone to speak to his daughter. He was arrested for theft.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW







Snip and run

August 17 — A man stole four demo cell phones from a store while the salesperson was helping a different customer.

Police were dispatched at 6:17 p.m. to the 11400 block of 51st Avenue, where the man snipped the electrical cord connecting all four of the demo phones before departing from the store. The estimated cost of each phone is approximately $800 to $1,000.

There is video footage of the incident.