Gig Harbor firefighters stop a gas leak and a runaway barbecue

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Fire Reports August 23-29

Total Reports: 108

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 77

Other: 30

Aug. 25: Gas Leak — Gig Harbor Fire responded to a call for an odor investigation. The caller noted visible fumes from the large commercial office building on Wagner Way. Firefighters evacuated the only occupant, advised workers in a nearby building to shelter in place, and closed the road to traffic. Crews isolated the generator leak, located the tank and shut off the propane at the source.

Aug. 29: House fire — Firefighters responded to the report of a residential fire off 10th Street in the Point Fosdick area. The homeowner reported that a barbecue grill was left on after use and caused the built-in surround to catch fire. The fire was extinguished by the homeowner, and firefighters made sure it hadn’t spread.

Aug. 29: Vehicle roll-over — Crews were returning from a previous call when they noticed a red light and a cloud of dust off of East Bay Drive and 25th Street NW. They had arrived on the scene of a vehicle roll-over. The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle unassisted. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene. Both occupants were medically assessed and one was transported for treatment.

Aug. 29: Motor Vehicle Collision — Fire and medic crews were dispatched to the 14400 block of Purdy Drive for a two-car head-on accident. Both cars had front-end damage and were blocking a lane.. All occupants were assessed and one was transported to a nearby hospital. Washington State Patrol was on the scene.