Gig Harbor firefighters find bike, motorcycle on losing end of accidents

Total Reports: 118

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 95

Other: 22

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Aug. 30: Kitchen fire — Firefighters responded to a neighborhood in the 11900 block of Peacock Hill Ave. for a kitchen fire. All occupants were safely evacuated, and crews made quick work of the fire. The Pierce County Fire Marshal arrived to conduct the investigation.

Sept. 1 : Car vs. motorcycle — Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One was called to the scene of a car vs. motorcycle accident in downtown Gig Harbor. Crews arrived to find a motorcycle down with heavy damage and a car with moderate damage on Soundview Drive. Both drivers were assessed and treated by medics. One patient was transported for further evaluation and treatment.

Sept. 1: Highway Accident — Medics arrived to the 13200 block of State Route 16 to find one car on the shoulder of the roadway with minor to moderate damage to the front end. It was reported that another involved vehicle, a semi-truck, had left the scene. The patient was evaluated and transported. Washington State Patrol was conducting an investigation of the accident.

Sept. 2: Car vs. bicycle — Medics and firefighters responded to reports of a car vs. cyclist accident on Olympic Drive around Hollycroft. . Gig Harbor Police Department arrived to investigate as the patient was being evaluated and treated. The cyclist was not seriously injured.