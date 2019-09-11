Gig Harbor police blotter: A little too much caffeine, a BB gun a little too real

Caffeine and exposure

August 30 – A man exposed his genitals to people in a coffee shop, them attempted to get customers to fight with him.

Responding to a call from the coffee shop at 7:14 a.m. to the 4900 block of Point Fosdick Drive Northwest, officers saw the man standing in the concrete island in the middle of the roadway, waving at passing cars. He tried to run until the officer drew his taser. The man immediately went on the ground and the officer was able to put him in handcuffs. As the officer read the man his rights he began to yell “freedom!” He was charged with disturbing the peace.

The gun looked real

August 31 — A juvenile in a car pointed a realistic-looking gun out the window at another car, then sped off.

Police were dispatched at 7:08 p.m. to the 56th Street and 32nd Avenue, where a car matching the description was found at a gas station with a number of juveniles standing around it. Two realistic-looking BB guns were in the car.

The juveniles’ parents were contacted and one or more individuals were arrested under an ordinance prohibiting the display of “weapons apparently capable” of causing harm. The two guns were placed in evidence. It was not clear how many juveniles were arrested.