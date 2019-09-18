Gig Harbor firefighter left a legacy for other first responders fighting fatal illness

Renton Firefighter Donovan Eckhardt of Gig Harbor, whose death from cancer four years ago inspired the nonprofit Lionhardt.,

Four years ago, firefighter Donovan Eckhardt, 37, of Gig Harbor, succumbed to cancer.

Though he lost the battle, Eckhardt,. a Renton firefigher, put together one last effort to ensure the war would be won. His firefighter friends and family raised a large amount of money to support Eckhardt through his illness, but the firefighter had other ideas.

“Before Donavan passed, he said ‘Guys I’m good,’ and asked to pass along the money to someone else who needed it,” said Karen Eckhardt, Donovan’s mother.

This small gesture expanded quickly, leading the Renton Fire Department to form a non-profit named Lionhardt. Their mission was to create awareness and finical support for all first responders battling critical illness.

Since 2015 Lionhardt has provided for almost ten first responders, referred to by the organization as “champions,” battling critical illness.

The organization raises funds which are used to help the champions in any way possible, ranging from airline tickets, lodging costs, food costs, upgrades to homes, and many other gaps someone going through critical illness should not be focused on.

“Cancer is becoming very prevalent in the fire fighter industry as well as PTSD and heart disease,” said Karen Eckhardt, the executive director for Lionhardt. “A lot of things are not covered by insurance.”

She said firefighters have a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. general population.

Three firefighters in Pierce County have committed suicide within the past year, Karen Eckhardt added.

In one of its most recent efforts, Lionhardt supported Joe Loveless, a 31-year veteran of the Lakewood Fire Department who died last year of throat cancer. Lionhardt paid for materials to fix the roof of the Loveless home and 30 firefighters from the West Pierce Professional Firefighters union replaced the entire roof in a day and a half.

As part of its fundraisiing efforts, Lionhardt is hosting its first Pacific Northwest Golf Classic, a fundraiser with the intention of raising money for current and future champions of the organization.

Costing $160 for citizens and $145 for first responders, the 18-hole shotgun tournament aims to benefit all first responders battling critical illness. The tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 at Canterwood Golf and Country Club, 12606 54th Avenue Northwest. The cost pays for the golfing and a dinner afterwards.

Currently nine fire and police departments are competing.

Lionhardt Board Member and Renton Firefighter Scott Harter said events like these benefit the organization greatly, not only through funding, but exposure as well.

“We want to raise funds and spread awareness. The bigger we become, the more people we can help,” Harter said

The non-profit has hosted two golf tournaments in the past which raised a combined total of $59,000.

Harter was a good friend of Eckhart, describing him as a 6-foot-5, robust man with a huge heart.

“It seemed fitting to name it Lionhardt because we all came to agree Donovan had the heart of a lion,” Harter said.

At Eckhardt’s memorial service, Harter said he had an epiphany.

“It’s interesting what you learn about someone after they pass,” he said. “I realized how amazing he was after hearing person after person who spoke and considered Donovan to be their best friend. He was an incredible person.”

Currently Lionhardt’s champion is firefighter Josh Rhoads of Spokane, who is battling brain cancer. The fire department in Spokane is traveling to participate in the golf tournament. All merchandise proceeds will go directly to assisting Rhoads.

Karen said that as of Sept. 10, “He is doing very well.”

To sign up for the golf tournament visit http://lionhardtpnwgolf.eventbrite.com/. For more information on Lionhardt visit https://lionhardt.org.