Gig Harbor’s Green Turtle is closing its doors

The Green Turtle Restaurant is closing at the end of September. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

After 26 years in Gig Harbor, The Green Turtle, a highly regarded seafood restaurant, has lost its lease and will close.

The last day of business will be Sept. 30.

Owner Sue Anderson said she is very grateful to have served the community for years. She has lived in Gig Harbor all of her life, and said she will continue to promote and support the ‘beautiful’ town.

“I am beyond grateful for all the amazing residents who supported me all these years,” Anderson said.

She said she understands the space will become a 7 Seas brewpub.

The property housing the waterfront restaurant at 2905 Harborview Drive was acquired about 18 months ago by brothers Matt and Brett van den Heuvel, who operate the adjacent yacht brokerage. They initially gave Anderson an extended year-long lease, but when it expired, she was put on month-by-month status.

She said it was difficult to operate month to month, so decided the best step for her would be to close down the shop.

.Anderson said she has a great relationship with the brothers.

“I understand it was a business decision,” Anderson said. “I feel no animosity toward them whatsoever.”

Matt and Brett van den Heuvel declined to comment 7 Seas did not immediately return calls.

Anderson described The Green Turtle as a special restaurant, where customers were treated as extended family.

“We know many customers by name. We know all of their children,” Anderson said. “We’ve had couples who have proposed and come back every year for their anniversary.”

Green Turtle received a 4.6/5 rating on Facebook, receiving 349 recommendations from pleased diners.

Anderson said all of the dishes she served were originals. Her favorite was the surf and turf. This dish is a 6-ounce filet mignon topped with sautéed onions, button mushrooms, and creamy gorgonzola sauce. Black tiger prawns are also seared in a lemon beurre blanc, alongside garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Along with her customers, Anderson said she’s is extremely grateful for the employees she has worked with over the years. She singled out sous chef Maria Corsi and Jason Speinbacher, a server for the past six years.

Anderson said there are no plans to re-open the Green Turtle at another location, although she might be open to the idea in the future. Instead, she plans to start the next chapter in her career as a private chief.

“I am very excited moving forward,” she said. “I will miss the Turtle but am looking forward to moving ahead.”