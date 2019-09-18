Highway 16 accidents keep Gig Harbor firefighters busy

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports September 6-12

Total Reports: 134

Fire: 0

EMS/Rescue: 103

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Other: 31

Sept. 6: Electrical Problem — Firefighters were dispatched to the report of an electrical problem. Crews arrived to find wires down on the side of the road on 40th Street NW near the 7200 block. Firefighters investigated and confirmed that they were television cable lines, not electrical, there was no hazard, and pulled them off the road.

Sept. 7: Highway Accident — Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One arrived on the scene of a car accident at the 12000 block of State Route 16. Firefighters blocked one lane of traffic to set up a safe work zone. Two vehicles were on the shoulder of the road, only one involved in the collision. The driver was not seriously injured.

Sept. 9: Car in a ditch — A passerby called to report a car into a ditch around the 7200 block of Rosedale Street. Firefighters and medics arrived to find the vehicle on its side in the ditch. The driver stated that the vehicle wasn’t occupied when it rolled off the roadway. There were no injuries. The scene was turned over to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Sept. 11 Car vs. barrier — Firefighters and medics arrived at the 13000 block of State Route 16 to find a car into the center cable barrier. Units parked to secure scene safety. The driver was evaluated and brought to a nearby hospital. DOT Incident Response Team worked to clear the accident and repair the cable barrier.

Sept. 12 Three-car crash — Firefighters and medics arrived at the 10000 block of State Route 16 to find three vehicles on the shoulder involved in a crash. Units parked to secure scene safety. Several patients were evaluated and at least one was transported to a nearby hospital..