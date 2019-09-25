Sizzling outlets, sparking wires and a backyard trash burn occupy Gig Harbor firefighters

Compiled from Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One reports for Sept. 13-19

Total Reports: 128

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 93

Other: 34

Sept. 13: Motor Vehicle Crash — Firefighters responded about 5 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 16 near the scales. Upon arrival they found two vehicles involved but with no injuries. The scene was turned over to State Patrol.

Sept. 13: Smoke Investigation — Firefighters were dispatched to the area near the Tacoma Narrows Airport about 5:30 p.m. for a smoke investigation. Firefighters found an unauthorized burn and asked the homeowner to extinguish it. Only natural vegetation collected during yard clean-up can be burned in a yard debris pile and only after obtaining a permit from the fire department.

Sept. 13 Vehicle into a building — Firefighters were called to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Kimball Drive. about 7 p.m. Firefighters found a vehicle had struck a building but with no injuries. The vehicle was removed from the building, which was not structurally damaged.

Sept. 13: Electrical fault — Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire near Hunt Street and Lombard Drive. at about 10 p.m. The homeowner reported smelling something burning and smoke coming from the wall. Firefighters found the cause to be a faulty electrical outlet. Power was shut off to the outlet, and a check was done to assure no fire existed.

Sept. 14: Motor Vehicle Crash — Firefighters were called to State Route 16 near Wollochet Drive about 1:30 a.m. for a motor vehicle crash resulting in a vehicle in the median. Firefighters found a single vehicle had struck the cable barrier in the median, possibly weakening the cables. No one was hurt and the scene was turned over to Washington State Patrol.

Sept. 17: Power line fire — Firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire about 6:30 a.m. in the area of 11000 block of Crescent Valley Drive, told that a tree was down and power was out in the area. Firefighters arrived to find a large tree had fallen across the road and knocked down a live power line, causing a small area of brush to smolder. The power company disconnected power, removed the tree and repaired the power lines.