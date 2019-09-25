The weather was oarful, but they paddled for Peninsula schools anyway

Paddlers aboard the Gig Harbor Dragon boat dug in hard as they joined kayakers and paddleboarders in the traditional parade ending SUP in the Harbor on Sunday. The event raised about $4,000 to support Peninsula schools. Gateway

On a gray and drizzly afternoon, a fleet of paddle-boarders, kayakers and other hardy souls took to Gig Harbor waters on Sunday in a spectacle to raise money for schools.

Led by the PenMet Parks Dragon Boat, the paddlers paraded from Skansie Brothers Park to the Tides Tavern and back. The parade, on glassy waters at high tide, capped an afternoon that included kayak and paddleboard relay races in the rain.

“We estimated there were 60 paddlers on the water, including paddle boarders and human-powered watercraft,” said Shana Nash, one of the event organizers.

In one of them, Gig Harbor’s famed Venetian gondola, rode Dr. Art Jarvis, superintendent of the Peninsula School District, looking happy and comfortable.

“It’s a hard job,” he called out as he passed.

The event was sponsored by Stand Up for Peninsula Schools, a volunteer nonprofit that supports school bond issues. It raised about $4,000, organizers said.

“It was heart-warming to see so many community contributors and event participants come out,” organizer Deb Krishnadasan said, “even though the rain persisted. Despite the rain, spirits were not dampened.”

Crowd favorites included the family of Peter and Brooke Elton, who managed to seat themselves and four children — two of them on folding chairs — on a paddle board without upsetting.

Onshore, there was music and food for the 150 or so spectators who braved the cloudy skies. Key Peninsula Middle School student Brianna Frohning kicked off the event by singing the National Anthem. Peninsula High School student Ainsley Costello performed throughout the event.

Relay race champions were Dylan Grady and Dylan Boeholt. Race heat winners were Jackson Petrie, Sam Petrie, Noah Larson, Weston Hester, Mark Burcar and Donna McKeever.