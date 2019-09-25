City will stick to strict limits on temporary signs; staff says they work

Gig Harbor will keep its rather strict rules on temporary signs, the City Council decided Monday, despite concerns about freedom of speech.

Temporary signs are signs displayed outside by cloth, flags, or other signage material set to be displayed for only a short period of time.

After many complaints about temporary signs, the council passed an ordinance in January of 2018 that established an interim sign code for 12 months. It was later extended to September of 2019.

The ordinance set up a permitting system for temporary signs, and restricting their size and shape and limiting where they can be placed.

Staff found there were fewer complaints after the interim code was enforced. There were 67 illegal signs reported in 2019 compared to 681 illegal signs in 2018.

“We are getting a lot of compliance. This says to me that we are providing a strong education for our temporary signage code,” said Katina Knutson, Gig Harbor’s community development director.

Council members Spencer Hutchins and Jim Franich pushed to remove the requirement for permits for signage in the city, feeling the ordinance was too restrictive.

“I see this as an infringement on people’s rights,” Franich said.

Council member Jeni Woock strongly opposed any amendment, feeling removing the permitting process would lead to too many signs across the city.

“The very thing that our citizens have complained so heavily about is signs everywhere,” Woock said. “We would go back to all the complaints that our citizens had before,” Woock said. “This is absurd.”

This amendment was defeated in a 4-3 vote.

For more information on the temporary signage code, visit https://www.codepublishing.com/WA/GigHarbor/html/GigHarbor17/GigHarbor1780.html

In other business, the city council:

▪ Authorized the purchase of “Gig Harbor Kayak Reflections,” a watercolor painting, for $600. This 20 x 20 painting was created by artist Karen Petrillose.

“I have seen this piece of art,” Woock said. “It’s beautiful, it shimmers, it’s vibrant.” The painting was initially going to be placed in the Executive Conference Room at the Civic Center but council expressed dismay with the location. “If we are going to spend some of the public’s money we should display it somewhere the public can view it,” council Member Ken Malich said. Staff will work on a new venue.

▪ Adopted a bicycle helmet safety ordinance which reclassifies the rule as a civil Infraction with an $100 fine rather than a traffic Infraction with a $124 fine. The change means the revenue will go to the city, rather than the state.

▪ Adopted an ordinance making the possession of auto theft tools a chargeable offense if they are used in a crime.

▪ Adopted an ordinance establishing a new franchise agreement with MCI Metro.

▪ Declined street names requested by the developer of the McCormick Creek residential plat. They were: Saga Street, Northwestern Avenue, Wizard Street and Time Bandit Street. Council Member Malich was asked to work with the developer to come up with better names.

▪ Approved a resolution to increase the current annual business license fee of $30, set in May of 2010, to $40. An additional $10,000 in revenue is expected.

▪ Adopted a resolution in support of Transportation Benefit District Proposition 1 on the November 2019 ballot. This proposition authorizes an increase in the city’s sales tax by two-tenths of one percent for ten years, beginning April 1, 2020. The increased revenue would fund for transportation improvements within Gig Harbor.

▪ Requested city staff to draft a resolution declaring the intention to provide initiative and referendum powers to the citizens.