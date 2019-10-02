Many crashes keep Gig Harbor firefighters on the road

Total Reports: 135

Fire: 2

EMS/Rescue: 104

Other: 29

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sept. 20: Vehicle vs. pedestrian — At approximately 5 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to 144th Street on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. A person on the scene said they had been hit by a passing vehicle, but chose not to be transported for medical treatment.

Sept. 20: Three-car crash — Crews were called at about 4 p.m. for a vehicle crash in the 4800 block of Point Fosdick Dr. Firefighters found three vehicles involved in a T-bone type crash. Occupants of all vehicles were evaluated for injuries, but no one was transported to hospital.

Sept. 20: Car in a ditch — Firefighters responded at about 10 p.m. to Fox Island on a report of a vehicle crash with a person possibly trapped inside. Crews found a vehicle on a side in a ditch, but no one inside. The scene was turned over to Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies.

Sept. 22: Garage fire — Firefighters extinguished a fire in an attached garage in the 7400 block of Sehmel Dr. NW. A properly designed door prevented the fire from spreading to the house.

Sept. 23: Vehicle over embankment — Firefighters responding to a 10 p.m. call on Fox Island found a vehicle over a 50-foot embankment with the driver still inside. Due to the steep grade and the age of the occupant, crews used a ladder and a Stokes basket to extract the driver and transport them to a hospital.

Sept. 24: T-bone crash — Firefighters were dispatched at about 8 a.m. to a T-bone accident involving two vehicles in the intersection of Olympic and Pt. Fosdick Dr. One occupant was transported to an area hospital.

Sept. 25: Two-vehicle crash — Crews were dispatched at about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Pioneer Way and Kimball Drive to a crash involving two vehicles. No occupants were transported.