Gig Harbor police blotter: A missing ring and a tripping tongue

He left a $3.8K ring in unlocked car

Sept. 23 – A man said his wedding ring was stolen from his vehicle.

Police were dispatched at 9:09 p.m. to the 4400 block of Burnham Drive Northwest where the ring, valued at $3,800, was missing from the unlocked vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was seen prowling the area.

A local bartender said there are security cameras on the property but the system was not activated at the time of the theft.

Drunk? Not me, ofisher!

Sept. 28 – After observing a man driving recklessly through Gig Harbor an officer pulled over the vehicle. The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The officer noted that the man’s words were slurred to the point of difficulty to understand, and when the officer asked the driver how much he had to drink, the officer was just able to make out the word “nothing.”

Police pulled the man over at 2:14 a.m. traveling northbound at 3800 Harborview Drive after the officer noticed vehicle cross over the double yellow line of the road twice, then stop — at a green light.

The man refused to perform the voluntary sobriety tests and was arrested for suspected DUI.