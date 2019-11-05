Denson, Rodenberg, Markley leading Gig Harbor city council races.

Gig Harbor will have a reshaped City Council after Tuesday night’s election.

First election results show park board member Robyn Denson leading business consultant Michelle Matheson nearly 2 to 1 for Council Position 1. Denson had 1,712 votes, Matheson, 912.

Retired businessman Le Rodenberg was leading former Council Member John Picinich, 1,410 to 1,062, for Council Position 6.

Tracie Markley, running unopposed, received 2,044 votes for Council Position 4.

The figures are from results released by the Pierce County Election Bureau at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 5

All three will replace incumbents who did not run for re-election.