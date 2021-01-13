Key Peninsula, Gig Harbor areas hit by windstorm; some areas still without power

Power outages in the Gig Harbor area and Key Peninsula impacted residents throughout the Tuesday night into the early morning Wednesday following a windstorm that blew into Western Washington.

Peninsula Light Co. provided an update at 10 a.m., saying that there were about 3,400 members without power, a number that was down from 12,000 plus earlier in the morning.

The update also said that “damage is extensive in some parts, which calls for lengthy repairs.” A map of current outages can be found on the company’s website.

Britni Wickens, a spokesperson for Peninsula Light, said crews “are definitely progressing” and that the most “hefty” work yet to be done is in Longbranch, which could take more hours due to wires being down.

Wickens said teams are continuing to work to restore power and that they are looking to have all power restored by midday to the end of day at the latest.

If anyone is experiencing outages, Wickens said they can still report it to the outage hotline by calling 1-877-853-1388 or texting OUT to 85700.

Ann Nesbit, prevention specialist and spokesperson for Key Peninsula Fire, say the department had been “responding pretty much all night to trees, lines down, and that we had a tree into home” though there had been no injuries.

Nesbit said roads are clear though their advice remains for individuals to never touch a line that is down or any trees that may be in contact with a downed line.

Tina Curran, prevention specialist and spokesperson for Gig Harbor Fire, said the department similarly got a number of calls about downed trees and power lines though roads are currently clear with no injuries reported.