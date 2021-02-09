Verizon cellphone customers on Key Peninsula suffer outages, difficulty making calls

Stock Photo AP

Verizon customers on the Key Peninsula were experiencing outages that began at 7 p.m. Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon, saying they were struggling with poor reception with calls unable to go in or out.

Heidi Flato, Verizon media relations representative for the region, confirmed the outages to The Gateway in an email.

“Verizon uses another fiber provider in the area to carry information between its cell sites and the core network. An issue with that provider’s network is affecting Verizon service in the area,” Flato said. “Our engineers are working to restore service as quickly as possible.”

Flato did not have a more definitive timeline or information about how widespread the outages were.

“A wireless network outage typically impacts cell sites within a certain geographical area, so customers who happen to be in that area during the outage period could be affected,” Flato said. “I cannot tell you how many Verizon customers may have been in or traveling through the area at a given time so I don’t know how many customers have been impacted.”

A spokesperson for the Peninsula School District said parents have been informed about potential challenges to remote learning.

“We are hearing reports of a possible Verizon tower being out of service, this could affect your student’s hotspot and internet working properly,” the district told parents in an email. “School systems are up and running so if you run into connectivity issues this could be the cause. If your child has issues with accessing internet this morning, please encourage them to keep trying to log in and if they need to, have them email their teacher once they have internet back.”

The district spokesperson said no classes have been postponed because “it was mostly students who were unable to connect to their classes and teachers will assist those students impacted.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Reach Chase Hutchinson at chase.hutchinson@thenewstribune.com