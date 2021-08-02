Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed near Vaughn. Driver says he didn’t have chance to stop

Gateway Sheriff stock photo Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A pedestrian was killed while walking on Wright Bliss Road NW north of Vaughn on July 28, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies. The accident happened near the intersection of 109th St Ct NW. A 63-year-old man was driving his Scion northbound on Wright Bliss Rd NW towards the intersection. The car struck the pedestrian, and then went off the road and into the woods. The 32-year-old pedestrian died at the scene and the driver suffered minor injuries. The driver told deputies that the pedestrian jumped out in front of his vehicle and he couldn’t stop in time. Deputies did not observe any signs of intoxication.

The pedestrian was not immediately identified.