Look out, Gig Harbor! It’s Moby Pumpkin!

Tony Beeler, Sally Beeler, Michael Beeler, Ashley Federspiel, and Bristol Beeler stand for a portrait next to a giant pumpkin that Tony has been growing since May. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Tony Beeler takes his pumpkin patch seriously. The Gig Harbor resident and his extended family posed Monday with a monster pumpkin he’s being growing since May at his place on 144th Street Northwest. He believes it will weigh in at about 600 pounds. With Tony are Sally Beeler and nieces and nephews Michael Beeler, Ashley Federspiel, and Bristol Beeler. Beeler, 32, a marine engineer, has been growing competition pumpkins for three years. His secret? “Lots of fertilizer,” and about 50 gallons of water a day.