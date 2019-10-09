Gig Harbor firefighters deal with crashes and a carbon monoxide scare

Total Reports: 142

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 116

Other: 25

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sept. 28: Motor Vehicle Accident — Firefighters and medics were called to the scene of a T-bone style car accident at the intersection of 40th St. NW and 70th Ave. NW. No one was seriously injured.

Sept. 28: Motor Vehicle Accident — Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One responded to the report of a collision in the 5100 block of Olympic Dr. The driver of one vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital. The other driver and two vehicle occupants were not seriously injured.

Sept. 30: Carbon Monoxide — Fire and medic crews assisted a person complaining of burning eyes and dizziness in a Gig Harbor fourplex condominium. Using a gas monitor, firefighters found high carbon-monoxide levels, which they traced to a car left running in another unit’s attached garage. The owner of the car had left it running while away and it continued to run until out of gas. The CO level in the garage was measured at 600 ppm, and in the upstairs unit at 300 ppm. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be fatal in high concentrations; firefighters recommend home CO detectors.