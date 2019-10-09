Shuttered Gig Harbor pizzeria could re-open under local ownership

SHARE COPY LINK

Pizzeria Fondi, a popular Gig Harbor restaurant that closed abruptly Sept. 28, may not stay shuttered long.

A local ownership group has plans to revive the brand, using the same menu and name at the same location, 4621 Point Fosdick Dr., possibly by mid-month.

John Hogan, Uptown Gig Harbor managing partner, would give no details. But a sign on the pizzeria door said, “Stick around. We are HOPING to rectify this.”

The closure was part of the bankruptcy of RUI Holding Corp. and three affiliated companies, including Seattle-based Restaurants Unlimited, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Fondi was among the 18 restaurant brands in 35 locations throughout six states named in the filing. Restaurants Unlimited had a huge roster of Northwest restaurants, including Tacoma’s landmark Stanley & Seaforts.

Last week, the $37.2 million sale of Restaurants Unlimited to Houston-based Landry’s Inc. was approved. Landry’s has since cherry-picked the brands it wants, but Fondi was not among them.

“We selected their top units and are unaware of the disposition of the locations we didn’t take,” said Steve Scheinthal, executive vice president of Landry’s.

Meanwhile, Justin Himenes, owner of the Gig Harbor Round Table Pizza, announced this week that he will honor unused Fondi gift cards and is encouraging Fondi’s former employees to apply his restraunt at 5500 Olympic Drive NW in the Olympic Village shopping center.

“I just want to help the community,” Himenes said. “And hopefully, help workers in the interim if they need work. I can’t imagine just showing up for work someplace and being told it is closed.”