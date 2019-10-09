Gateway: News
Harbor Winds showcase women composers
It began as a student’s question to Harbor Winds artistic director Eric Swanson, who is also band director at Gig Harbor High School: “Why don’t we perform more music by women?” The Harbor Winds concert band will answer this Sunday with a special concert featuring music composed or arranged by women. The free concert, sponsored by the Narrows Music Society, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 in Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church, 7700 Skansie Ave.
