Harbor Winds showcase women composers

The brass section of Harbor Winds concert band rehearsed. From center back on trumpets, Keith Chamberlain, Lynne Everling, Steven Stewart, and Laura Davis and, front, on trombones Paul Bogataj and Becky Sharrett. Contributing Writer

It began as a student’s question to Harbor Winds artistic director Eric Swanson, who is also band director at Gig Harbor High School: “Why don’t we perform more music by women?” The Harbor Winds concert band will answer this Sunday with a special concert featuring music composed or arranged by women. The free concert, sponsored by the Narrows Music Society, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 in Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church, 7700 Skansie Ave.