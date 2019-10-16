Crashes and a driveway fire occupy Gig Harbor firefighters

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports October 4-10

Total Reports: 119

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 94

Other: 24

Oct. 4: Rear-ender — Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One arrived on the scene of a two-car rear-end type collision on State Route 16 at Olympic Drive. As traffic was stopping, one car had glanced off the other then struck the Jersey barrier.

Oct. 7: Truck fire in driveway — Firefighters responded to a residential house fire in the 11000 block of 15th Ave., where a work truck had caught fire and flames had spread to the eaves of the garage. Firefighters were able to limit the fire to the garage. Residents of the home said they had smelled an electrical odor before discovering the truck was on fire. A woman and children in the home evacuated and called 911 from next door.

Oct. 7: Four-car collision — Medics and firefighters were dispatched to a four-car rear-end type collision on State Route 16 near 24th Street. Two people were transported to hospital for treatment.