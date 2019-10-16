Gig Harbor police blotter: A shoplifter foiled, and car prowls that failed

Customer pile on

Oct. 13 — Two men were seen shoplifting power tools in a hardware store on Borgen Boulevard. One got away, but customers grabbed the other and held him for police.

Police were dispatched at 10:01 a.m. to the 5100 block of Borgen Boulevard, where they found two men holding down the suspected shoplifter. Witnesses told them the other suspect got in a car and drove away, leaving his partner behind.

The retrieved power tools were valued at a total of $248. The suspect had $350 in his wallet. He refused to talk to police and was arrested.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Failed car prowl

Oct. 3 – The windows of two cars parked near the northern end of the Cushman Trail were damaged in what looked like a failed break-in attempt. A wallet and iPad left in one car were not taken, though the window was smashed. The second car’s window was damaged, but not broken.

Police were dispatched at 6:24 p.m. to the 5300 block of Borgen Boulevard where the attempted break-ins occurred. Nothing appeared to have been taken from either vehicle.