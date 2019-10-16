Gateway: News
Gig Harbor police blotter: A shoplifter foiled, and car prowls that failed
Customer pile on
Oct. 13 — Two men were seen shoplifting power tools in a hardware store on Borgen Boulevard. One got away, but customers grabbed the other and held him for police.
Police were dispatched at 10:01 a.m. to the 5100 block of Borgen Boulevard, where they found two men holding down the suspected shoplifter. Witnesses told them the other suspect got in a car and drove away, leaving his partner behind.
The retrieved power tools were valued at a total of $248. The suspect had $350 in his wallet. He refused to talk to police and was arrested.
Failed car prowl
Oct. 3 – The windows of two cars parked near the northern end of the Cushman Trail were damaged in what looked like a failed break-in attempt. A wallet and iPad left in one car were not taken, though the window was smashed. The second car’s window was damaged, but not broken.
Police were dispatched at 6:24 p.m. to the 5300 block of Borgen Boulevard where the attempted break-ins occurred. Nothing appeared to have been taken from either vehicle.
Comments