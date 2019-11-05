Gig Harbor transportation Prop. 1 leading, but short of supermajority

The Gig Harbor transportation sales tax measure, Prop. 1, was begin approved by a slender majority of voters in early results, but was still short of the 60% supermajority required.

The vote was 1,478, or 56.5% in favor, and 1,138, or 43.5% against, in first results reported at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 5.

The measure would authorize the Gig Harbor Transportation Benefit District to levy a two-tenths of a cent tax on retail sales within the city. That would raise the city’s sales tax from 8.5 percent to 8.7 percent.

The district would then fund a defined list of street projects, including three projects on Stinson Avenue, metering lights on the Burnham Drive roundabout, and several improvements to congested onramps to Highway 16. The projects total about $85 million.