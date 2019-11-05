Grimmer, Kingsby, early leaders in PenMet Parks races

Early results in the election for Peninsula Metropolitan Park Commission:

Kurt Grimmer, the incumbent, was easily defeating Beth Glein, 4,608 votes, or 71 percent, to 1,857 votes, or 28 percent, for Position 1.

Laurel Kingsby was leading Bill Sehmel, 3,704 votes, or 55 percent, to 3,005 votes, or 44.7 percent, for Position 4.

“I am really delighted and thrilled for the turnout and votes I received.,” said Grimmer. “I really appreciate that. Six years ago I got 58 percent and this year I got 70 percent. What I have been doing the last few years has resonated with the community.”

Kingsby said she was excited and looking forward to the future.

It is not a final count yet, but I appreciate Bill Sehmel. He has been a good appointment and we have both been on the same page.”

The figures were from the first tally of votes by the Pierce County Election Bureau, released at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 5.

Turnout was low, at about 27 percent.