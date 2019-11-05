West, Jenson, Wimberly lead Peninsula School Board contests

Early results for three Peninsula School Board positions showed two clear winners and a battle.

Chuck West had a commanding lead over Claudia (Sami) Jensen, 6,973 to 4,734 votes, and Lori Glover, running unopposed, was a shoo-in with 9,671 votes

Natalie Wimberly had a very slim lead over Leslie Harbaugh, the incumbent, 5,849 to 5,662 votes, for District No. 4. The percentages were 50.6 to 48.9.

Turnout was low, at about 28 percent. The figures are from the first release by the Pierce County Elections Bureau at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 4.